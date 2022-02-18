Nonprofits invited to participate in Frisco’s Concert in the Park series

Frisco’s Concert in the Park is an annual, free summer music series that features a rotating nonprofit beneficiary, and the town is looking for local organizations. The weekly series returns to the Frisco Historic Park for live shows from June 23 to Sept. 8.

Todd Powell/Town of Frisco

Selected nonprofits can participate by helping with food and liquor sales while raising funds for their organizations. According to a news release, the partnership has contributed nearly $500,000 to participating organizations since 2010.

Those wishing to apply should visit TownOfFrisco.com. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. March 4, and nonprofits will be notified no later than March 25. There will be a lottery if there are more applications than events.

For more information, email Zane Myers at zanem@townoffrisco.com .