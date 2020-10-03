Norris Design announces promotion of Tori Aidala to senior associate

Norris Design has announced the promotion of Tori Aidala to senior associate in the firm's Frisco office.

Norris Design has announced the promotion of landscape designer Tori Aidala to senior associate in the planning, landscape architecture and branding firm’s Frisco office.

Aidala has been working at Norris Design since 2014, and her work experience includes recreation centers, multifamily developments and master-planned communities. She is currently working on the town of Breckenridge’s wayfinding signage, Breckenridge’s gondola lot parking structure and One River Run in Keystone.