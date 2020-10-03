Norris Design announces promotion of Tori Aidala to senior associate
Norris Design has announced the promotion of landscape designer Tori Aidala to senior associate in the planning, landscape architecture and branding firm’s Frisco office.
Aidala has been working at Norris Design since 2014, and her work experience includes recreation centers, multifamily developments and master-planned communities. She is currently working on the town of Breckenridge’s wayfinding signage, Breckenridge’s gondola lot parking structure and One River Run in Keystone.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User