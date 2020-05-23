Notes to graduating high school seniors

Teacher Amy Luckett is pictured with her kindergarten class for the 2007-08 school year. Those students are graduating from high school this year.

To my Summit Cove Elementary Kindergarten Class (2007-08), you were the class of my first year of teaching. We had such an incredible year together. I loved everything about being your teacher. The past decade, I have been so lucky to watch you grow. I bought Girl Scout cookies from you, ran into you out skiing and got excited to see your accomplishments in the newspaper. I’m so proud of the young adults that you have become. I wish you all the best in life. Now go forward, adventure, be strong, confident and kind. You will do great! Thank you for being my amazing students. You will always hold a special place in my heart.

— Amy Luckett (Ayers)

To my daughter, Bridgette Hough, Summit High class of 2020! You’re making history! I know it doesn’t make up for the fact that you’re missing out on all the milestones and celebrations of your senior year of high school, but it’s true. Such crazy times we are going through right now! I am so very proud of you for all of your accomplishments and hard work to get to this point. I’ve watched you navigate your rigorous schedule of school, homework, extracurricular activities, two part time jobs and a dedication to dance that kept you in the studio for many hours every week. All of this effort has paid off, and you’ll be a CU Buff in Boulder next year, studying your passion of dance! Way to go and congratulations! Let’s go Buffs! With much love and admiration from your mom.

— Diane Moser

You all have been an inspiration to the community during a very trying time. Life has handed you a truckload of lemons, and you’ve made gallons of lemonade! Your resilience and resourcefulness will serve you well as you continue your life adventure. May you always remain optimistic and demonstrate the courage and leadership you have shown.

— Chris, Shari and Jessy Dorton

My sweet little Hannie Bananie, I cannot believe you are already graduating, that went so fast! It has been such an absolute honor to watch you grow up through the years, and I am beyond excited to see what your future holds for you. You have always been one of my all-time favorite dancing buddies since you were born, and I hope that never ever changes!

Make sure you keep that fiery spirit and use it without apology in pursuit of whatever you want out of life. Remember you can do and have anything you want in life if you simply go for it. Make sure you question everything, especially the status quo, read more than you think you should, love without limits, say yes to as many opportunities as you get, travel any chance you get, and breathe deeply through the tough moments: They will pass (especially this one). I am so proud of you, Hanna. Never stop shining and never change for anyone except yourself. Love you past the moon.

— Hollie Rickey

Dear Hanna Banana, today is your day sweetheart. You made it! When we think of you, we think of a person who lights up the room when you enter and always shows kindness, compassion and love to those you hold dear. We are so very proud of what you have accomplished and the amazing young lady that you have grown up to be. There is nothing that you can’t achieve, and remember that it isn’t what you know but who you are that truly matters. Along your journey in life, don’t forget to show yourself kindness, compassion and love whenever you may stumble and fall because that is so very important. This world is such a better place with you in it, and we can’t wait to see where your journey in life takes you. Wherever that is, we will be there with you in spirit cheering you on. We love you to the moon and back, Hanna!

— Wayne, Shannon, Tad and Alexya

I had three children graduate from Summit High School. This graduating class will be the strongest one to graduate since they have experienced a different type of strength needed to forge through to the end. The seniors of Summit High will strongly take their place in society with sacred values and a keen sense of how to get the job done. Congratulations and continue to be happy and safe.

— Adele Fiedelman

Congratulations on your high school graduation! I’m sure it feels like you’ve been cheated out of many of the traditional rights of passage you should have been able to enjoy this year. You absolutely have been, and I’m really sorry about that. However, as you embark on the next chapter of your lives, I hope you will look back on your high school days fondly but know that your best days are ahead. No question! No matter what life brings your way, no matter what you choose to do with your education or your career and family options, I hope you move ahead with pride, joy and gratitude for these years spent in this beautiful county with the support of your families and friends — and some of us you don’t even know! Always strive to learn new things, seek to keep an open mind, approach everything with excellence and always choose kindness. You are our future, and we’re so proud of you. Now go out there and conquer the world!

— Mary Beth Archibald

Do you know that saying “Life is not waiting for the storm to pass but it is learning to play in the rain”? Well right now, it is a Category 5 hurricane. But that doesn’t mean there are no silver linings! Here is something really fun that I know everyone will enjoy. Order your favorite food. (Get it delivered to your door so you don’t have to go anywhere.) Next, order boba from Bamboo Garden. (And get it delivered to your front door for the same reason.) Finally, eat the food you ordered, and watch your favorite movie. Hope that helps!

— River, fifth grade

Congratulations on your graduation! You have all faced incredible challenges over the last three months and have shown all of us in Summit County what it is like to navigate these uncharted waters and rise above these unforeseen challenges. We are so very proud of each and every one of you as you venture off to universities and colleges far and wide. Here’s to new adventures, incredible places and reaching for the stars. Trust your instincts and stay true to your values. Find your passion and go for it. Think big, dream big and always follow your dreams. Best of luck class of 2020.

— Mike, Julie and Gabby Magliocchetti

Congratulations to all who are graduating in the class of 2020. Your flexibility this year has been a challenge you all met! One of the amazing parts of my life this year was working with the music department! What a pleasure to meet, chat, sing and attend some of your gigs and to photograph you. A solid education is with you always! Congratulations, too, to the hard working faculty who made it possible! Wishing you all amazingly successful futures!

— Joyce Mueller

Piper, you are truly amazing, and we are so lucky to get to be your parents. You make us proud of you every single day. You have such a beautiful heart, integrity, resilience and courage. We can’t wait to see all the incredible ways you continue to make the world a better place.

— Mom (Rori Miller) and Dad

Dear class of 2020, I’m honored to have been your English Comp I/II teacher this year. Thankful for the opportunity to build relationships with you from 7:45-9:10 a.m. three days a week and, during Coronavirus, through Google Chat, Gmail and Zoom. You are a resilient group of graduates. Press on.

— Mrs. Newey

Congratulations, class of 2020. You have persevered through many trials in the last few months. You will always remember this time, but we hope you will continue forward with all of your dreams and ambitions. We wish you all the best in whatever direction life takes you!

— Rich and Marty Ferris

Congratulations to the class of 2020! To all of the graduates from Summit High School and Snowy Peaks, I am so proud of your incredible accomplishment. Although it may seem like a “strange” time to set out into the world, I am confident that you have the knowledge and resilience to thrive. I wish you the best!

— Kate Hudnut, Summit School District Board of Education president

Dear Hunter Cassidy Stimson, I cannot believe the amazing, talented, athletic, smart and beautiful young woman you have turned out to be. You have overcome and achieved so much, and we couldn’t be more proud of you. Even though the final months of your senior year came to a sudden halt, you have persevered through some of the most challenging times with grace and calm. Your next chapter of life is going to be so much fun, and I know that you will tackle it with fortitude, hard work and fun. We are so incredibly excited for your continued education that will happen at Michigan State University. You will have so many new memories that you will create that will last a lifetime. It has been an honor to be your parents and brother, and we are so looking forward to seeing what amazing adventures await you, and we can’t wait for you to share them all with us. Here’s wishing you all of the best and congratulations on your 2020 graduation. We are truly blessed to call you our daughter and sister. Here’s to the moon and back! We love you so much.

— Dad, Mom and Ridge

Anna Tomlinson, We are so proud of you for the things you have accomplished and the people you have inspired. You make a difference! Go be fabulous! We love you!

— Katie, Brooke, Mom, Dad and Liz

Dear Toril, it’s graduation and the cliches are in full bloom; you’re leaving the frying pan and about to join the fire, and for that, congratulations are in order. College will be, by turns, exciting, grueling, fulfilling and heartbreaking. It will be the time when you become who you will be and discover who you really are. Some things of the past will become your roots, your anchor, others will be discarded as so much slag and sawdust, and each will be a choice. Your priorities will shift and your world will realign. You will spread your wings and begin to fly, and though gravity will always be there to humble you, it will keep you grounded as well. While your options will seem to be infinite and confusing, they will be made less so by listening to your heart, your beautiful, open, warm and loving heart. Mom and I couldn’t be any prouder of the person you are, nor could we love you more than we do, and yet every day that is exactly what happens. The pettiness of high school will fade away to be replaced by the ardor, the foolishness and earnestness of college. Learn to enjoy the highs and lows for what they are and to embrace them for what they teach you. Revel in your wins and value your losses; love the dark and the light, the yin and the yang. Through it all, remember that none of us is ever truly alone as long as we are loved and that sometimes burdens must be shared. Know that we are always there for you, even if all we are is that little nagging voice in the back of your head reminding you to wear a sweater or make good decisions.

— Mom and Dad