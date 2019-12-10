November Safe2Tell report shows continued growth

FRISCO — The state’s anonymous tip line for students has continued to grow throughout the school year, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

On Tuesday, Safe2Tell released its monthly report for November, showing the program received 2,595 tips during the month, a 13% increase in volume over November 2018. For the 2019-20 school year to date, Safe2Tell has received 9,385 tips, a 30% increase over last school year.

“Safe2Tell continues to be a successful safety intervention and violence prevention program for young people,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “There have been a number of incidents so far this school year where Safe2Tell tips have prevented harm. As we head into the holiday season, students should remember that Safe2Tell is available even while schools are on break.”

Among the reports submitted in November, tips regarding suicide threats (447), bullying (205) and drugs (186) were again the most frequent categories. Of note, there were 278 duplicate tips last month, indicating students are willing to make reports when they notice similar concerns. Only about 2.5% of reports were false tips.

“When Colorado youth are worried about their own safety or the safety of a friend, they may not have a trusted adult with whom to share their concerns,” Safe2Tell Director Essi Ellis said in the release. “They may also not be comfortable or willing to reach out to other resources that don’t guarantee anonymity. Utilizing Safe2Tell is a great option for all students to report concerns and know that anonymity and confidentiality are priorities of Safe2Tell.”

Safe2Tell allows students or parents to report any threats to their own or others’ safety. The hotline distributes the anonymous tips to local law enforcement and school officials who are required to take appropriate actions.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.