Now that FCC voted to repeal net neutrality, the Colorado tech community ponders what is next

Following the Federal Communications Commission's approval Thursday to repeal the open-internet rules known as net neutrality, the future of the internet is very certain for some but not for others.

Opponents to the rule change are already threatening to sue to bring back the rules the agency adopted two years ago. But those in favor, including FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who made the proposal last month, don't expect a big change in how businesses or consumers stream movies, shop online or use the internet.

For those outside of the commission, the reality of what this could mean for business was already sinking in.

"We are a small ecommerce company that competes, and in some cases, sells goods similar to far larger players," said Lee Meyer, CEO of interior design site Havenly.com, which is based in Denver. "The risk, economically, to us, is that ISPs begin to charge high fees for the fastest connections to consumers — fees that a company of our size can't reasonably bear. In the consumer world, speed has a direct impact on conversion. This decision could potentially have serious impacts on what made small internet based business possible in the first place — a free and fair internet."

Nothing will change immediately. The Office of Management and Budget must first approve the rule.

