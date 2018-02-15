 Celebration of Life: Donnie Brown | SummitDaily.com

Celebration of Life: Donnie Brown

Courtesy photo |

Donnie Brown

Celebration of Life For Donnie Brown

Feb. 17 at the Elks Lodge in Silverthorne from 12-4 p.m.

Donnie Brown is and was a great outdoorsman, fisherman and all around great person!

Well known as West Virginia Hillbilly. Come join us to celebrate his life, his journeys, ups and downs.

All welcome!!