Celebration of Life: James R. Winter

James R. Winter

January 16, 1938 – November 13, 2018

Buena Vista, CO. James R. Winter, age 80, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the Power Back Rehabilitation facility in Littleton Colorado after a long-fought battle to recover from a car accident on Aug. 17, 2018.

Jim leaves behind three grown children from his former wife Kathleen Marie Winter. Tim Winter, Terri (Kranz) Winter and husband Gordon Kranz, Doug Winter and wife Jean Winter. He also leaves behind former wife Joanne Winter and stepson Jeff Howard.

Jim is leaving Behind 4 Grandchildren, Sarah Lindahl, Jennifer Huber, Erin Newcomb, and Kalvin Winter. Jim also has 4 great grandchildren, Carsyn, Haylee, Anna, and Connor

Jim was born in Sarasota, Wyoming, on Jan. 16, 1938.

Jim worked for the Public Service company from Jan. 5 1959 to April 1, 1994. He was a lineman, foreman and management.

After Public Service, he worked at PAR Electric for 12 years until his well-deserved retirement in 2000 at the age of 62.

Jim enjoyed the outdoors, snowmobiling, golfing, fishing and never missed one of Kalvin's high school or college football games. Jim was known to enjoy a good cold Budweiser from time to time.

Jim was a charter member of the Elks Club in Silverthorne, CO, lodge number 2561, where he served as Exalted Ruler and as a trustee.

He also was elected to a seat on the Frisco City Council.

Jim is survived by his siblings Jody Sheffer Evergreen, CO, Ruth Ann Winter Belgrade Montana and David Winter Warren Idaho.

Jim is predeceased in death by his parents Juanita Marie Winter, Marshall (Bud Winter), siblings Charles Winter and Karen Bryner, and former wife Kathleen Winter.

Jim will be forever missed by his Family and Friends.

A Celebration of Life for Jim will be Dec. 1 from 1-3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Silverthorne, Colorado.