Celebration of Life: Kathleen Keane-Carney

Kathleen Keane-Carney

Oct 11, 1971—Nov 17, 2018

Kathleen "Katie" Annette Keane-Carney, 47, of Frisco, CO, passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2018, surrounded by love from her family and friends.

Friends of Katie and her family are invited to a "Celebration of Life" gathering on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. at either of the following locations:

Leisures Restaurant 6001 Big Tree Road Lakeville, NY 14480

OR

Carter Park 300 S. High Street Breckenridge, CO 80424

Contributions in Katie's memory may be made to "The Carney Children Education Fund." c/o Karen Brown P.O. Box 2597, Frisco, CO 80443