Celebration of Life: Kathleen Keane-Carney
November 27, 2018
Kathleen Keane-Carney
Oct 11, 1971—Nov 17, 2018
Kathleen "Katie" Annette Keane-Carney, 47, of Frisco, CO, passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2018, surrounded by love from her family and friends.
Friends of Katie and her family are invited to a "Celebration of Life" gathering on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. at either of the following locations:
Leisures Restaurant 6001 Big Tree Road Lakeville, NY 14480
OR
Carter Park 300 S. High Street Breckenridge, CO 80424
Contributions in Katie's memory may be made to "The Carney Children Education Fund." c/o Karen Brown P.O. Box 2597, Frisco, CO 80443