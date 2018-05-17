Celebration of life: Michael C. Clem

Celebration of smiles

A Celebration of Smiles for the family and friends of Michael C. Clem (6/19/40-3/31/18) will be held on Saturday, June 16, from 4-6 p.m. at the Keystone Science School (directions on website). Join in the celebration by wearing red and or blue, the colors of his beloved University of Kansas men's basketball team, the Jayhawks. And bring a memory to share, written or spoken, short or long. Memorials can be sent to the Lake Dillon Theatre, Summit Foundation, Keystone Science School, Flight for Life (Mountain Base), or Salvation Army.