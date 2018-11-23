Hayden Lee, 6, passed away on Nov. 19

April 7, 2012 – November 19, 2018

Hayden Lee, known as "Hadie" to those close to him, came into this world on April 7, 2012, at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, Colorado, and brought so much joy with him. Hayden was a beautiful and mellow baby, adored by his parents and big brother, as well as countless family members and friends.

Although Hayden had endured a lifetime of medical intervention due to a chronic illness (Blau's Syndrome). He suffered a seemingly unrelated brain bleed and passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents at Children's Hospital Colorado on Monday, Nov. 19.

Hayden spent most of his life in constant pain because of Blau's Syndrome, though people around him were typically unaware because Hayden was seldom to complain. He was a kind and happy child who enriched our lives with his boisterous, larger-than-life personality, mischievous smile, creative jokes and contagious laugh. He was the kid who turned a gathering into a party, who turned the music up and transformed the living room into a dance floor. Hayden loved being in first grade at Frisco Elementary School and was proud of becoming a good reader. He enjoyed Taekwondo, snowmobiling, building Legos, playing with countless friends and most of all, playing with his beloved big brother Henry.

His memory will be treasured forever by his parents Simeon and Susan Lee, big brother Henry, paternal grandparents Mark and Sue Lee, maternal grandparents Charles and Alice Miller, aunts and uncles Joseph and Lisa Lee, Ben and Hannah Lee, Allison and Ernie Gonzales, Cathy Miller, Drew Dodson, and cousins Erin, Maddie, Coree, Susanna, Esther, Fred, Elliot, Adam, Eva and many more.

Family, friends and those that were privileged enough to know Hayden personally are invited to celebrate Hayden's life on Monday, Nov. 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. (memorial beginning at 4 p.m.) at the Frisco Day Lodge at 621 Recreation Way, Frisco, CO 80443. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Arthritis Foundation in Hayden's name at Fundraise.Arthritis.org/participant/HaydenLee. The family is also taking up a collection for a memorial bench to be placed at Frisco Elementary School.