Obituary: Polly Dal Vera

Polly Dal Vera

Jan. 19, 1928 — May 14, 2018

A celebration of life for Polly Dal Vera, who lived in Frisco for several years with her dog Molly. She also was known as Polly Keys, when married to Scott Keys. The celebration is at the Summit Senior Center in Frisco on July 17 at 2 p.m. All are welcome.

Polly is remembered for her enthusiasm for life, her love of hiking, cross-country skiing and water aerobics, and her joy in listening to friends and “new friends.” Her dog Molly is enjoying life with Polly’s daughter.