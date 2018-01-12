Obituary: Al White

Al White

Al White passed away on December 13, ironically on his 76th birthday, from pneumonia followed by organ failure, a shocking and sudden onset following the flu. Since moving from Chelsea, Michigan, to Conifer, CO, in 1994, Al thrived and loved skiing, fly fishing and hiking — anything in the mountains. Al and his surviving wife, Carolyn, soon spent time in Summit County, first at their condo on Lake Dillon, then at their home in Mesa Cortina. Al joined the ski instructors staff at Keystone for about 10 years, and later led the Over 50's group for several years. He made many friends, who will remember his positive attitude and big friendly smile. He is also survived by his children Justin and Casey, Justin's wife, Tracy and their two children, Evie, 5, and Reese, 2 1/2, and Casey's husband, Eric and children Wesley, 17, Keara, 14, and Kaylee, 5.

There will be a Memorial for Al, to be held at his Mesa Cortina home sometime after Spring thaw. Please look for details on his Facebook page, and miscellaneous postings prior to the event.