Obituary: Alan Witzke

Alan Witzke

Jan. 11, 1948 — May 10, 2019

Richard Alan Witzke, 71, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Rich was born on Jan. 11, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Eriwn and Ruth WItzke. He moved to Colorado in 1969 and then to Breckenridge in 1974 to pursue a career in construction management. He realized the great need and potential that the Breckenridge area had as a growing ski community.

Rich began a thriving construction company, High Timber Construction, in 1984. His work ethic and tenacious attitude served him well in designing and building custom homes, in addition to renovations for commercial and residential clients, and many historic buildings throughout the Breckenridge area. He developed long lasting relationships, and was known as a man of conviction becoming a true craftsman among the building community.

Rich enjoyed spending quality time with both his daughters. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, NASCAR, hunting, sports and drinking his Budweiser! It was during a late night study session with one of his college buddies that Rich truly believed he coined the acronym that Budweiser stands for, “because u deserve what every individual should enjoy regularly.”

He truly loved the mountains over the past 45 years, but always hoped to retire and move to warmer weather. Rich is survived by daughters Sarah and Nicole Witzke, their mother Christine Witzke, sister Carol Ulrich, brother-in-law Jem Ulrich and nephew Brett Berg.

Our family will never fully comprehend the loss of this amazing man who we call our father and to many their friend. He was a kind and gentle soul who enjoyed his life fully and was taken away too soon. We couldn’t be more proud of how strong and hard working Rich was all the way until the end. While we are shocked and filled with grief, we know that Rich would want us to celebrate his life with a Budweiser in hand.

Please join us in the celebration of Rich Witzke on June 1, 2019 from 2–5 p.m. at the Breckenridge Golf Course.