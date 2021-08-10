Obituary: Aleene Hurlburt Nyquist

Aleene Hurlburt Nyquist

Provided Photo

Aleene Hurlburt

Nyquist

January 27, 1932 – June 10, 2021

On June 10, 2021, Aleene Nyquist peacefully passed away at the age of 89 in Southport, CT, after a long journey with Alzheimer’s.

Aleene was born January 27, 1932, in Akron, CO, to Coid and Merle (Frederick) Hurlburt. She held degrees from the University of Colorado (Business) and Western Colorado University (M. Ed). On August 12, 1967, she married Jack Nyquist. Their union was blessed with one daughter, Polly Klane of Westport, CT. Aleene was employed as a Medical Records Librarian and as an elementary school teacher. She and Jack retired to Frisco, CO, in 1995 and later split their time between Frisco and New York City. Since May, 2019, they have lived in Southport, CT.

In retirement Aleene loved skiing and hiking Colorado’s Mts., being with her grandchildren, climbing in Italy’s Dolomites, roaming with the travel trailer, and being in the company of her extended family and many friends. She was known for her adventurous and friendly spirit.

Aleene was preceded in death by her parents, sister Cheryl (Allen), and brothers Darth and Merse. She is survived by her husband Jack, her daughter Polly, son-in-law Larry (Klane), grandchildren Daniel, Eliana, Rebecca, and Rachael (Klane), sister Loyce (Panos), several nieces and nephews, and other extended family members.

A private interment ceremony will be held in Akron, CO. Memorial donations may be sent to the Lord of the Mountains Church in Dillon, CO.