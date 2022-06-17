Obituary: Alexandra Beaton Epsy

Alexandra Beaton Epsy

Provided Photo

November 6, 1959 – January 11, 2022

Alexandra Beaton Espy, 62, took her own life on January 11th, 2022. Born to Elsie and James Espy of Washington, DC.

Alex attended the Potomac School, Miss Porter’s School and received a BA from American University.

Alex was an avid gardener, biker, hiker, kayaker, and an expert skier. She had a tremendous love of culture and travel.

From a very young age, she was a fierce lover of animals and later in life bestowed all that one on her golden retriever, Lucena.

As an adult, she split her time between Colorado, 102 Elkhorn, Street, Dillon, and Florida, Sanibel and Key Largo, where she kept a sailboat and got her captain’s license and small engine repair certificate.

Carpe Diem was the name of her cruising sailboat and seize life on the water, she did. Her real passion was for diving which took her all over the world and on many adventures.

She enjoyed volunteering at music festivals and was a ski instructor to Spanish speaking skiers.

She could often be found cooking at home for her friends and regaling them with stories from her active, passionate life in nature.

Alex will be missed by her brother, Peter Espy, and sister, Delphine Eberhart, nieces and nephews, and her numerous friends.