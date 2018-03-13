Obituary: Alexandria “Alice” Mika

Alexandria "Alice" Mika

1921 – 2018

Alexandria "Alice" Mika, 96, of Silverthorne, Colorado, since 2015, passed away on Wednesday, March 7, in Silverthorne. She was born on August 25, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joseph and Valentyne Napiorkowski. She married Chester A. Mika on April 25, 1940. Alice worked in sales and was a buyer in a large store until her retirement. She was a member of the ZMP (Polish National Alliance) and enjoyed shopping.

Alice is survived by her daughters Linda (Robert) Peskac of Silverthorne, Colorado, and Julie (Scott) Willis; 4 grandchildren, Wyatt, Westleigh, Wynter and William of Dillon, Colorado; sister Evelyn Banka; nephew Paul (Debbie) Banka and niece Judy Banka of Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother Raymond Napiorkowski.

A Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Monday, March 12, at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Silverthorne. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Please visit Mrs. Mika's online obituary at KentFuneralHomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for her family.