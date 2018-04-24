Obituary: Alice Lindfors Noble

Alice passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday, April 10th of natural causes.

Alice was born in Mt. Vernon, New York on November 29, 1939. She married her loving husband Jim on August 20, 1966, stayed married for 47 years until his death. They had three boys, Forrest, Ron, and Chris. who were raised in Rockville, Md. Upon retirement Alice and Jim moved to Colorado to be closer to her sons and grandchildren. Alice was a pediatric nurse practitioner throughout her professional career focusing on helping children.

Alice was an active member of Atonement Lutheran church, the local PEO charity, bell choir and various social groups. Alice was known for her willingness to listen, her love of children, and her adventurous spirit. Her smile and generous heart will be greatly missed.

Alice's memorial service will be Sat April 28th at 10am at Atonement Lutheran church 685 Inca Bl. Boulder, CO 80303