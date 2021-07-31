Obituary: Allen Born

Allen Born

Provided Photo

Allen Born

July 4, 1933 – July 8, 2021

Mr. Allen Born passed away July 8, 2021 in Arizona. Mr. Born was a native of Durango, Colorado, where he was born on July 4, 1933. After graduation from Durango High School in 1951, Mr. Born attended Fort Lewis College on a basketball scholarship and played for Ned Wallace in the 1951-52 and 1952-53 seasons. Mr. Born was drafted into the U.S. Army in October 1953 and served two years in the Far East Command. After his discharge, Mr. Born graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1958 with a degree in metallurgy

and geology. Mr. Born is a past member of The Vancouver Club, The Sky Club of New York City and The Boulders Club in Carefree, Arizona. He and his wife Pat lived in Colorado and Arizona.

Mr. Born is past Chairman of the Aluminum Association and the American Mining Congress and past Co-Chairman of Cyprus-Amax Minerals Company. He served on the Board of Directors of Placer Development Inc., Canada Tungsten Inc., Amax Inc., Alumax Inc., Cyprus-Amax Inc., Inmet Mining Corporation, AK Steel Holding Corporation, Cyra Technologies, Morgan Bank of Canada and the British Columbia Business Council. He also served on the board of Trustees of the Robert Woodruff Arts Center and Carter Center in

Atlanta, GA and as Vice Chairman of the Kennedy Centers’ Corporate Board in Washington, D.C. In January 2020 Mr. Born was endorsed by Marquis Who’s Who as a leader in the mining industry and presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mr. Born is survived by his wife Pat, who is in memory care, sons Mike and Brett, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his sister Ilene, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held this fall in the southwest.