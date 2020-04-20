Obituary: Amy Mastin

November 24, 1963 – April 17, 2020

Amy Mastin died peacefully at her home in Leadville in the hands of her devoted husband, daughters and sister on April 17, 2020, at the much-too-young age of 56. She lived her life as a strong and athletic woman, but succumbed quickly and unexpectedly to liver disease.

Amy McCoy was born in Denver, November 24, 1963. Thanksgiving, often coinciding with her birthday, was her favorite holiday, as it was always filled with food, family and football. Her parents were Thomas and Carol (Kihlstrom) McCoy. Amy was the youngest of four: oldest brother, Marty, and sisters, Karen and Kristin-with too many cousins, nieces and nephews to print!

Amy was raised in Littleton, a graduate of Heritage High School. Her youth was spent astraddle horses, earning ribbons and trophies from around the Front Range. Always an athlete, she competed in basketball, cross country and eventually rowing. In 1981 with her life-long friend, Jenny Schmidt, Amy ran her first marathon at age 17, and later that summer they rode their bicycles (unassisted) from Vancouver to San Diego. Amy rowed four years while attending Brown University in Rhode Island, and went on to coach crew for four more years at Northeastern University in Boston. Amy climbed half of the Colorado’s 14ers and ran many, many marathons & other races, including Pikes Peak, Mosquito, Imogene, Durango, Steamboat… as well as numerous burro races.

Amy met Kevin Mastin in 1986, they fell immediately in love and married in 1988. They lived much of their lives in Summit County, building a home in the Lower Blue River Valley and raising two daughters, Helen 27 and Diane 24 (fiancé Colby Dixon of Grand Junction).

Amy was quickly assimilated into the multi-generational Leadville family of Elmer & Luane McGowan (Kevin’s grandparents) including Kevin’s deceased mother & father, Sharon & Ben Mastin, and two uncles, Ken (Monica) McGowan and Neil McGowan. Upon Amy’s retirement she and Kevin returned to his child-hood home, Elmer’s remodeled Soda Springs Schoolhouse outside of Leadville.

While her career never defined her, she was forever thankful and proud of her work as a closer for the Beardsley family at Land Title in Summit County. Her selflessness was evident in her volunteerism. She Chaired Summit Recycling Project which transformed into High Country Conservation Center, and in turn led to the formation of Cloud City Conservation Center in Leadville. Amy could always be found cleaning a roadside, tending race aid-stations, and recycling at events. She was proud to help long-term renters and worked hard to assist with housing for those in need.

Amy’s favorite hobby was “chores!” She loved the chainsaw, logsplitter and snowblower (the more snow, the better); tending the donkeys and raking manure in the pasture; and of course, construction & remodeling. There never seemed to be a time when she wasn’t framing a barn, roofing a shed or tiling a bathroom. Her relaxation was spent deep in a book or listening to the Rockies & Broncos on the radio.

Amy will be memorialized in the McGowan family plot in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, as well as high in Colorado Gulch at Kevin & Amy’s favorite picnic spot, the “Lady May.”

No memorial service is set at this date, Amy asked that donations be made to St. George’s food bank.