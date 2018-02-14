Obituary: Andrew James Davison

Andrew James Davison

Feb 22, 1973 — Dec 03, 2017

Andrew James Davison (aka Andy; DJ SPENT) born February 22, 1973, passed suddenly December 3, 2017.

Andy is survived by his parents James and Carol and his brother and sister-in-law, Adam and Cait Davison.

Friends and family will be celebrating Andy's life and memories February 24, 2018, at his home in Hartsel, Colorado.