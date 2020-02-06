Obituary: Ann Congdon

Ann Curtis Congdon, Dillon Colorado October 27, 1952 to January 10, 2020. Born in New York City to Sidney B. and Nancy S. Congdon, Annie was raised in Darien, Connecticut. She graduated from Darien High School in 1971 and attended the University of Alaska at Anchorage. A gifted musician, artist and athlete, she lived a life of adventure and inquiry. Her wide-ranging employment history spans from executive assistant at Electric Lady Land Studios in Manhattan to back country ski guiding at Alyeska, Alaska. In addition to Connecticut, Annie lived in Montana, California, Alaska, Ohio and lastly, her beloved Colorado. Annie was pre-deceased by her parents, Nancy and Sid. She leaves her cherished life-partner, Paul Bell of Dillon Colorado, her four beautiful and accomplished children, Wesley and Nick Sandbom, Eli Sundquist and Sidney Marie Radke. In addition to her four grandchildren, Emma, Nate, Cora and (Little) Annie is survived by her siblings, Sherry, Skip and Chris Congdon, Celia Montgomery and Lisa Avison as well as nephews, nieces, wonderful in-laws, past and present and her first husband and dear friend Jon Sandbom. Blessed in her life journey were her precious close friends, Vivian, Linda and Gloria to mention only a few of many. Always exhibiting kindness, Annie was a lover of animals, books, nature and mostly, her extensive family. With malice towards none, she was a caring, gently soul, gone too soon. A family memorial will be held at a future date.