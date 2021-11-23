Obituary: Anna Mae (Gold) McCrerey

Anna Mae (Gold) McCrerey

Provided Photo

July 20, 1922 – November 14, 2021

Anna Mae (Gold) McCrerey was born in a farmhouse in Baker, Kansas, the 6th of 7 children of Edna Anderson and Thomas Henry Gold. She graduated from high school in Goff Kansas in 1940 and attended Kansas State College in Manhattan before joining the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve. She served from 1943 to 1945 as a recruiter stenographer in Kansas City. At a Powhattan High School reunion she met a young freshly commissioned officer also from the northeast Kansas area, Homer McCrerey and they were married in Denver later that year.

Ann and Homer had 4 children: Linda Jo, Mark Roger, Rebecca Jean and Daniel Lee. In the military, every three years or so Ann and her family were transferred to different US Navy duty stations including Kodiak, Alaska, Monterrey, California, Sangley Point, Philippines, NAS Port Lyautey, Morocco, the Anacostia Naval Support Facility, Washington D.C. and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. In 2016 Ann’s military service was permanently noted at the Veterans Memorial in Mt Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla, California.

In 1972 the McCrereys moved to Frisco, and she started McCrerey Realty, a real estate brokerage which eventually located to 619 Main, an office building she constructed in 1982. Ann was one of the first women to own her own business in that era. She was President of the Summit Association of Realtors in 1979 and Realtor of the year in 1985. She was active until the 1999.

Ann was also a founding member of the Frisco Arts Council from 1987-1999. Under her tenure, 9 public art pieces were placed around Frisco, the first being in front of her office at 619 Main. Other notables around town are the Soaring Eagle at 5th and Main, the Ute Indian Youth in the Frisco Historic Park and the Rocky Mtn. Bighorn Sheep at Summit Blvd and Main St.

Noted for being kind and generous, Ann quotes “If it feels right, it probably is” and “Just let things roll off your back” summarized her personality. She lived a long-fulfilled life, passing at her home in Frisco surrounded by loved ones. Ann was preceded in death by her son, Mark. She is survived by her children Linda, Rebecca and Daniel; daughters-in-law Cynthia McCrerey and Roberta McCrerey; son-in-law Terry Penland, granddaughter Taeler, and grandsons Tucker, Pierce and Trent.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday December 28 at the 10 Mile Music Hall on Main St, Frisco beginning at 3 pm. The family requests a vaccination to attend. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bristlecone Health Services, Frisco.