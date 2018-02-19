Obituary: Anna V. Sullivan

Anna V. Sullivan

Oct. 24, 1933 — Feb. 3, 2018

Anna V. "Tiny" Sullivan (Gilmer), 84, wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to all, entered eternal life on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at home in Thornton, Colorado.

Ann was born in Breckenridge, Colorado, on Oct. 24, 1933, to Hilda and Earl "Nip" Nippert. She joined the third generation of what to-date is six generations of the Tip and Emma Ballif family, Summit County Pioneers.

Ann grew up in the Old Town of Dillon and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1951.

She then married in June of the same year. She lived out the next 20 years of her life in Summit and Eagle counties, working as a housekeeper and store clerk while raising her five children. In 1970, Ann moved with her youngest children to Pendleton, Oregon.

While in Oregon she was an employee of the Pendleton Mills and worked for her sister and brother-in-law, Fred and Veda Jones, at their group home.

Ann moved back to the Colorado Mountains in 1981. She worked as a store clerk for various businesses (7-11, Baskin Robbins, Frisco Drug & Department Store and B&L Market) and was remembered for her great work ethic and friendships built over the years.

In 1991, Ann reconnected with and married her high school sweetheart John Sullivan, and moved to Death Valley, California. They returned to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 1993. Ann spent the remainder of her life in Fruita, Colorado, enjoying her passion for gardening and tending to her flower beds, where she was known as the "flower lady," winning awards for her efforts.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband John (1993) and son Charlie (1997) and sisters Ada, Faye and Veda. She is survived by daughters Linda (John) Polhemus, Deb (Bob) Helton, Dawn Gilmer and son Scott (Eva) Gilmer; grandchildren Mark Helton (Denise), Cami (Jon) Winston, Sarah (Adrian) Pacheco, Darci and Jessi Gilmer; great-grandchildren Tessa and Lexi Winston, Eli and Caden Pacheco, Summer Stidham; Nieces Eva Ager, Helen Graudeau; nephews Tom, Ed, Fred Jones; and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at Abundant Life Church, 400 Palmers Dr., Silverthorne, on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m., followed by a cake reception at the same location.

The family asks that you spend time with your children, take a hike with your loved ones and make time for coffee with friends.