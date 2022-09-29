Obituary: Anne Crane
June 16, 1932 – September 23, 2022
Anne Peterson Crane, 90, passed away September 23, 2022. She was peaceful throughout her hospice experience with her faith sustaining her. For her full obituary, please go to Rundus.com. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 3 at Father Dyer United Methodist Church located at 310 Wellington Rd., Breckenridge, Colorado 80424.
