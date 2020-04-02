Obituary: Arlen Lee Ingalls

Arlen Lee Ingalls Juney 13, 1935 – March 5, 2020

Arlen Lee Ingalls, 84, passed away March 5, 2020 at Collier Hospice in Denver, CO. Born June 13, 1935 in Colton, SD. He is the son of Edith Rehn and Sterling Ingalls of Sioux Falls, SD.

Arlen and his wife Gale, of 61 years, raised their four girls in Silverthorne, CO from 1968 thru the 90’s. Working for L.G. Everist unTl reTrement, Arlen operated the batch plant and heavy equipment, even running one of the largest crane’s in the world! He was a devoted, founding member of Dillon Community Church for over 40 years unTl he and Gale moved to Fruita, CO in 2012.

Arlen also had a family business and spent many of his weekends cuXng and delivering wood with hisgirls. During the winter he plowed driveways for anyone one who asked! He appreciated the outdoors and made a point of hiking and jeeping in Summit as a family. Arlen especially loved snowmobiling with family and dear friends.

Arlen was kind, dependable, paTent and giving. A soZ spoken man with a grateful heart, who lived by God’s word and loved and provided for his family.

He is survived by his two sisters: Jan Bertsch and Sharell Neugebauer, four daughters and son in laws: Susan and Chad Whitmore, Diane and Adam Tischler, Dawn and Mark Novotny, and Leslie and Brian Klinginsmith, and grand daughters: Maddison (Paul) Tischler-Ward, Olivia and Avery Novotny, Alexa and Calin Klinginsmith.

We welcome all who knew Arlen and his family, to celebrate his life well lived. A service will be held at Dillon Community Church in June.