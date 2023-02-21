Obituary: Barbara Jean Corwin

Barbara Jean Corwin

April 3, 1950 – February 15, 2023

Barbara Jean Corwin passed away peacefully on February 15 at the age of 72 after her yearlong fight with cancer. This past summer Barb had been getting her strength back from the original chemotherapy treatments, taking hikes on Betty’s Trail and walking into Town, but just before Thanksgiving this horrible disease reared its ugly head again and Barb could not fight it off.

Barb’s graciousness, warm and caring personality and her beautiful smile were some of her many attributes. One friend said that when she recently saw her, she was luminous and glowing. Barb did know how to light up a room.

Barb and Dan had the philosophy of living each day to its fullest because you never know what tomorrow may bring, but be sure to have a few bucks in the bank just in case you do make it to tomorrow. Unfortunately there are no more tomorrows for Barb, but the memories will never go away. Barb and Dan loved travel, “eatertainment”, good wine and good friends. They were very fortunate to live in Breckenridge and Summit County for 40+ years to experience in the beauty, trails, and fun, as well as being part of a wonderful community.

Barb will be missed by many, but her heart and soul will never fade and will always be remembered. The doctor and staff at the Infusion Center in Frisco made the journey this past year the best it could be, and if you would like to make a donation in Barb’s memory, please go to

https://chicf.thankyou4caring.org/pages/sum/donate and highlight Integrative Cancer Care, or donate to the charity of your choice.