Obituary: Barbara Schmid-Miller
Barbara Schmid-
Miller
December 13, 1958 – June 9, 2021
Barbara Jeanne Schmid-Miller 62 of Blue River, CO passed away on June 9, 2021 at Collier Hospice Center in Lakewood,CO. Services are pending.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User