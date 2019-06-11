Obituary: Barry Nease

Barry Nease

Barry Nease, 70, of Frisco, Colorado, since 1983 passed away on June 7, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. He was born October 19, 1948, in Summit, New Jersey, to Aubrey and Ardalene Nease. He married Gail Nease on September 7, 1974, at the State College in Pennsylvania. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music from Penn State University in 1971 and a Master of Arts in Composition from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976.

Barry was a composer and arranger for the United States Women’s Gymnastics Team and Olympic Gymnastics teams worldwide from 1978 – present. He belonged to the Dillon Community Church worship service Praise Team for 23 years. He had many interest and hobbies including road-trips, camping in his converted van/recording studio, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and hiking up river valleys and up the tallest peaks. He was the co-founder of the Arapahoe Basin Enduro, and held the third place all time vertical foot record in one day at the Arapaho Basin Enduro; a record that still stands.

Barry is survived by his wife of 44 years Gail Nease of Frisco; sons Nate (Katie) Nease of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jon Nease of Frisco and Andrew (Lauren) Nease of Frisco; grandchildren Kayla and Dylan Nease of Las Vegas; brother Ronald Nease of Pennsylvania; sister Sherilyn (Tony) Cognetti of New Jersey, and lastly his German Shephard, Lola.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Agape Outpost Church near Breckenridge, Colorado. Interment will follow at the Frisco Cemetery, Frisco. A reception will follow the burial at the Nease residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor: LittleSistersOfThePoorDenver.WeShareOnline.org.

Please visit KentFuneralHomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Mr. Nease’s family.