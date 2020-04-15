Obituary: Barry Todd
Barry Todd, 76, of Breckenridge, passed away on 3/29/2020 at Villagio of Broomfield. Barry grew up in Harrisburg, PA. He lived in Wilmington, DE and worked in Philadelphia, PA for 27 years before retiring to Breckenridge in 2009. He graduated from Lafayette College. He married Sue Jones in 1969 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He retired from the Army as a Lt.Col after 28 years and two tours in Vietnam. He also retired from SEPTA railroad after 30 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Ruth Todd. Barry is survived by his wife, Sue, his two sons, Michael (Jennifer Fenton) and Jason (Christina), his sister, Judy Gill, and nine grandchildren. Barry was an avid skier and hiker. He was a volunteer at guest services for 9 years at Breckenridge. He hiked seventeen of the 14ers. A celebration of Barry’s life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be given to Father Dyer United Methodist Church for the COVID-19 fund or to 14ers.com. FDUMC; PO Box 383: Breckenridge, CO 80424.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.