Obituary: Benjamin Tyler Biebl

Benjamin Tyler Biebl

Benjamin Tyler

Biebl

February 27, 1996 – January 16, 2021

Ben was born and raised in Dillon, Colorado. He attended Summit High School and Colorado Mountain College. He earned an Associate’s Degree with honors and an emphasis in psychology. In his early years, Ben was a gifted skateboarder and snowboarder. He and his friends spent many hours at Summit County’s skate parks in summer and the mountain terrain parks in winter. They had no idea that one of their snowboard buddies, Red Gerard, would go on to win a gold medal at the 2016 Winter Olympics.

Along Ben’s journey, he found creative outlets in photography, videography, writing, drawing, crafting hot sauce, and the arcane art of glass blowing. Ben also found community through his love of comics, superheroes, fantasy adventure, and computer games. He spent two summers working as a landscaper for the town of Dillon, nurturing and growing beautiful flowers and plants.

He cared deeply for those around him. This was reflected in the jobs and career path he chose. While simultaneously earning course credit for a Bachelor’s Degree from Metro State University of Denver, he worked full time in various IT support and customer service roles for technology companies—including Nintendo and Xbox—patiently and calmly helping others through their tech challenges.

Ben’s career in IT was blossoming, with two recent promotions at the Denver-based solar panel company, SunRun. His genuine, authentic, and hardworking nature launched him into a managerial role.

With the recent shift to remote work, and a company merge, Ben was pivotal in leading his teams through the transitions. In school, at Ben’s jobs, and in his friend groups, he was the person one turned to for a shoulder to cry on or a helping hand. You could always rely on Ben to offer sincere support, love, and laughter.

Those who knew him best remember his dark blonde hair, bright blue eyes, and charming demeanor. His smile, brilliant sense of humor, infectious laugh, positive attitude in every circumstance, and spirit of determination in meeting and overcoming every challenge were both contagious and inspiring to those around him.

Peacefully, and surrounded by his mom and dad, Ben passed away on January 16, 2021 at the age of 24 years. He is survived by his parents Brian and Casi Biebl of Dillon; his sister Courtney and her husband Cole Higgins, of Evergreen; grandparents Koert and Connie Voorhees of Denver; grandfather Glenn Biebl of Ely, Minnesota; and a loving web of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Ben’s passion for psychology and the fragile mental health of this country due to covid, the family requests that any donations be directed to Building Hope of Summit County, in Ben’s name.