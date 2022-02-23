Obituary: Bernard George Bovee
January 2, 1927 – February 12, 2022
Former Copper Mountain resident, Bernard George Bovee, age 95, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Autumwood of McBain, Mi. He was born January 2, 1927 and adopted by Earl and Florence Bovee. After graduating from Cadillac High School in 1945 he served in the Marine Corp in World War II and the Korean War. Bernie graduated from Michigan State University in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in Park Administration and Natural Resources. During his career with Colorado State Parks he authored the first trails legislation to create the state-wide trails system with perpetual funding. Vlasta and he married in 1964. After retiring they moved to Copper Mountain Resort, owning several small business’.
His ski life began at age 4 continuing until 90. He taught skiing for 50 years and loved racing in the Masters Racing Program. His passion in retirement was sculpting in wood, of which a large relief of ‘The Last Supper’ hangs in the Copper Mountain Chapel. Fishing was a favorite summer activity.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Vlasta, 10 grandchildren,13 great- grandchildren, in-laws Grant Schotman of Nebraska, Iris Schlotman of Leadville, Co., and Janelle (Phil) Kopp of Frisco, Co.
Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, 6 children by his first marriage, and one grandson.
A memorial service will take place in the spring in Cadillac, Mi. Memorial contributions may be made to the Copper Mountain Community Church and The Nature Conservancy. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed on-line at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
