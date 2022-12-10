Obituary: Bethany Norris Buchanan
June 20, 1984 – November 23, 2022
Bethany Norris Buchanan passed on November 23, 2022 in Highlands Ranch CO after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Bethany graduated from Summit High and the University of Colorado. In her adventurous life, she earned an MA at Boston University, taught English in Chile and at community colleges in Denver, raced burros, worked for international travel clubs, wrote for Outward Bound, founded a vintage clothing business, and hit her stride at West + Main Real Estate. Bethany’s greatest joy was life with her family: husband Nicholas Beidas, son Tate, and daughter Airlie. Bethany’s free and joyous spirit had no limits.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the following:
https://donate.metavivor.org/bethanybuchanan
