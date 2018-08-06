Obituary: Betty Braun Johnson

Betty Braun Johnson

Oct. 26, 1927 – July 7, 2018

Betty Braun Johnson passed peacefully July 7, 2018, in Denver, Colorado. She was held in the loving hands of her daughter Susan Campbell, her grand-daughters Lydia and Laura Shula, and her son Dr. Stephen Johnson.

Betty was born Oct. 26, 1927 in Biloxi, Mississippi. She was the first-born daughter of Hazel Cook Braun and Edward Anthony Braun. Betty met Orville Vernon Johnson at the University of Mississippi. They married and their four children were born in Washington State. In 1960, the family moved to Whitehaven, Memphis, Tennessee. Betty and Vern moved to Breckenridge, Colorado in 1973 and loved living in the mountains for 45 years.

Betty was always positive, able to adjust to changes with an open heart and creative mind. She taught her children to be true to who they are and to always strive to be the best that they can be. Betty loved and trusted her heritage. She knew she was strong and that "we", as a family can always get through anything – if we absorb her strength and all work together.

From across the United States to New Zealand, her legacy of love and caring will carry on and we will continue to live with oceans of love, thanks to the beautiful woman that was our mother.

Betty is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Erich and Sherry Braun; her four children Dr. Stephen David Johnson, Virginia Ann Shula, Rebecca Hazel Levitt, Susan Marie Campbell; and her seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Betty's Memorial Service will be held at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, Breckenridge Colorado on Friday Aug. 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church or the Breckenridge Golf Club.