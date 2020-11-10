Obituary: Betty Jo Ann Knapp

Betty Jo Ann Knapp

February 14, 1936 – November 1, 2020

Betty Jo Ann Knapp, 84, of Boca Raton,FL and Silverthorne, CO passed away Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at her home in Boca Raton, surrounded by her husband Robert Knapp, children, and grandchildren.

Betty Jo was born on February 14th, 1936 in Coral Gables, FL, and grew up in south Florida along with her three siblings; filled with love and always surrounded by extended family. After graduating high school, she went on to study at Graceland College in Iowa. After returning to Florida to continue her education, she met and married Bob Knapp. They have remained married for 62 wonderful years.

She and Bob raised their four children in Windham, NH where Betty Jo was very involved in many community organizations, the arts, with her greatest joy being her involvement in her children’s school activities. She was very proud of her business as a professional commentator for many events in the New England area.

In their retirement years, Betty Jo and Bob split their time between homes in Boca Raton and Silverthorne. They traveled all across the world, many times with good friends and family by their side. She immersed herself in culture and was always reading up on the history of each destination. When she wasn’t traveling, she dug right into the Summit County community. In 1994 she met Lennie Singer and together they founded The Lake Dillon Theater Company, an award winning community theater, that is thriving today. She wrote, produced, directed, acted in and created set designs for many plays. They also ran the Young Peoples Theater Workshop, a summer program for children. Her artistic talent overflowed through all aspects of the theater. Betty Jo was able to take a cardboard box and turn it into a stunning backdrop. She was instrumental in every facet of Lake Dillon Theater Company’s development. There truly wasn’t anything Betty Jo couldn’t do when it came to the arts.

If you were her friend, you were family, and family was everything to to Betty Jo. Her love for entertaining was felt in every intricate detail she put into hosting. Her holiday cooking and decor rivaled anything Martha Stewart could do and her famous candy mix was made for every event. Her hands were never idle, she was always baking, painting, doing a crossword puzzle, or pouring a cup of coffee. Betty Jo was a beautiful skier, traversing runs all over New England and Colorado. She was an avid hiker, summiting many “14ers”, hiking through the Grand Canyon and the Andes in Peru. She loved to be outside in her gorgeous gardens or inside curled up in her cozy chair with a good book. Betty Jo loved to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren, even hosting “Camp Grandma Knapp”, where a life long bond was instilled in her grandchildren. Her home was overflowing with family, friends, love and home cooked meals. Her heart was always open to all and good conversation at the ready. Betty Jo lived her life with such grace, elegance, and love, which was sprinkled in everything she did.

In addition to her husband Robert, Betty Jo is survived by her children, Robert Knapp Jr and his Wife Paula of Wilmington, DE and his children Evan and Erica; Gregory Knapp and his wife Susan of Boca Raton, FL and their children Stephanie (husband Scott and son Jack); Carolyn, and Lindsey (husband Steve); Daughter Dana Knapp Gonzalez and her husband Isaac of Holly Springs, NC and her children Alexandra (husband Evan) and Chloe; Eric Knapp and his wife Dana Marie of Kenwood, CA; Her sister Dorothy Burnham and her husband Art of Wheatridge, CO; Her sister Bonnie Evers and her husband Tom of Greeley, CO; Brother John and his wife Kay of Lake of the Ozark’s, MO, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her mother Sadie Fisher and father Edward Fisher

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Lake Dillon Theater Company or the charity of your choice in her name.