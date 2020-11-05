Obituary: Betty Kotarek
Betty Kotarek
February 1, 1930 – October 20, 2020
Betty C. Kotarek passed away October 20, 2020. Please see her obituary at:
https://allstatescremation.com/tribute/details/197197/Betty-Kotarek/obituary.html#tribute-start
