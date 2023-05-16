Obituary: Beverly Ann (Visser) Sutton

Beverly Ann (Visser) Sutton

Provided Photo

June 13, 1955 – April 28, 2023

Beverley Ann (Visser) Sutton, age 67, of Frisco, Colorado, passed away on April 28, 2023 in her home in Frisco.

Beverley was born on June 13, 1955 in Bellflower, California raised by William and Adriana Visser she graduated from Valley Christian High School there. She attended Cerritos Junior College, Colorado Mountain College in Leadville CO, the Colorado Law Enforcement Academy in Eagle CO, and the Community Transportation Association of America in Denver CO.

Beverley began a career path as the proud first female police officer of the Leadville Police Force before she joined the Transportation Department at Copper Mountain Resort. She began as a bus driver in 1985, moved up the corporate ladder, and became the Manager of Transportation, a position she held until 2006 when she became the Office Manager of Peak Vision in Dillon CO. She held this position until 2018 when she became the Assistant Manager of The Cosmetic Company store in Silverthorne. She had been the Office Manager for High Country Auto Specialists in Silverthorne since May 2019.

Beverley was an avid big-game hunter, fisherperson, excellent markswoman, camper, paddleboard rider, ocean surfboard rider, and horse enthusiast. She broke horses as a child in CA, helped out at the Copper Mountain Stable, and would climb aboard any horse that came her way, one of whom tossed her onto her head on a mountain trail. As a business manager, she was shrewd, ethical, encouraging, competent, and always handled her subordinates with respect and encouragement. Her smile lighted up all who encountered her.

Beverley loved all animals. She and her husband Steve Sutton raised and trained Labrador Retrievers and a Flat-Coated Retriever for field titles and hunting. Later in life, she was passionate about rescuing dogs and cats from the county shelter. She loved to travel the backcountry of Colorado and was a great camp cook.

She leaves behind her son, Lucas Sutton, her partner Bill Gains, her brother-in-law Alan Sutton (and wife Donna), her dog, Sammie, her cat, Wally, and many dear friends. Once a person was her friend, he or she remained so forever.

Services will be held at Frisco cemetery on Saturday May 20th, at 11:00 am.