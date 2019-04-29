Obituary: Billie Sharon (Foster) Hiers

Billie Sharon (Foster) Hiers

Dec. 16, 1939 — April 28, 2019

Billie Sharon (Foster) Hiers, 79, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 28, in the hospice in-patient unit at UVMC as a result of complications following surgery seven weeks ago. She was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, to Hazel Burdette and William Thomason.

She was a former resident of Richmond and Elkhart, Indiana, and she and Lucky split their time between Dillon, Colorado, and Redington Shores, Florida, during their 23-year marriage.

Billie was preceded in death by her husband Ludwick “Lucky” Hiers, as well as her parents. She is survived by her four children: Robin (Scott) Oda of Troy; Jennifer (Mark) Hill of Dillon, Colorado; Rick Foster and Chantel deMier of LaQuinta, California; and David (Maryann) Foster of Riverton, New Jersey; her grandchildren: Kelli (Joe) Spellman, Maggie (Alex) Lyon, Tyler (Grace) Oda, Spenser and Elliott Hill, Clayton and Maria Foster, Joshua, Zoe, Nadia, Gabriel and Shane Foster; one great-grandson, Joshua Spellman and great-grandbaby Oda (due in September).

She is also survived by her brothers, Jim (Dolores) Morris of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, and Rodger (Carolyn) Morris of Richmond, Kentucky, and her sister, Lisa (Ronald) Hounshell of Shelbyville, Indiana.

The family will receive friends from 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio.

The family will also receive friends and extended family on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10–11:30 a.m. at Cox Funeral Home, Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. Services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment in Green Hill Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH, 45373, or to CaringBridge.org, a wonderful communication support site for families experiencing a health crisis.