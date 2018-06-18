Obituary: Blake L. Williams

Blake L. Williams

Nov 03, 1950 – May 12, 2018

Blake L. Williams was born on November 3, 1950 and passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2018 due to complications of diabetes. Blake made it a point to live life to its fullest. Before college, Blake enlisted in the United States Marines and served with distinction in Vietnam. He attended the University of Delaware where he obtained his business degree. His work soon led him into the cable television industry, and Blake traveled across the globe. His work in corporate management took him to Australia, Hong Kong, Poland, and Okinawa. His valued international friendships were of lasting significance in his life.

Blake enjoyed sailing, biking, and sharing his passion for fitness. One of his favorite traditions was the annual Courage Classic, and he excitedly anticipated the experience with devoted training and celebrated the race with his valued fellow team riders. Blake loved riding his motorcycle throughout the world, including the exciting curves and hills of Malaysia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Japan. His appreciation for beautiful art provided fulfillment and fellowship.

Upon his retirement in Silverthorne, Blake became a volunteer coordinator for Keystone Resort, and he also volunteered at the Raven Golf Club. He especially enjoyed his work at Keystone, primarily due to his interaction with his coworkers; he spoke fondly of their "safety meetings." In the warmer months, he loved to bike in Summit County, and he spent every Friday in the summer at swim meets in Denver timing for his goddaughter, Ellie, and his "adopted" nephew, Gregory.

Blake was steadfast and loyal, always there whenever a friend was in need. He cherished his goddaughter, Ellie Mackintosh, above all else, and loved his adopted nephew, Gregory, as they and their family became his own over many years of loving memories. Of all of his admirable qualities, Blake's special gift to love unconditionally stands out. He never missed a meet, game, performance, or holiday and always scheduled his work around family special events and celebrations. By always making an effort to be with those he loved, he reminded all of us how special family and friends truly are. He is survived by his adopted family who deeply loves him and misses him -Todd, Maura, Ellie and Gregory Mackintosh, his niece Traci Bakely and her family, and many other friends throughout the world.

Words simply cannot describe how much he will be missed.

A memorial service will be held on June 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eagles Nest Community Center in Silverthorne. In lieu of flowers, Blake requested donations to the American Cancer Society.