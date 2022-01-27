Obituary: Bonnie M. Searl

October 30, 1954 – January 10, 2022

Bonnie was born in California but was a Coloradan through and through. She completed her education at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver and Red Rocks Community College before relocating to the mountains.

Bonnie was a long-time resident of Silverthorne Colorado where she began her career in the building industry at Bighorn Materials. That lead to her career with Grace/GCP. Bonnie had 22 years of well respected service with GCP and was viewed as a leader in the industry and a “true” partner to all of her business contacts. Although Bonnie battled some challenging health issues in the last few years, she continued her career with professionalism and enthusiasm.

In addition to her mother and stepfather, Orlena and Ernie McDonald of Littleton, Colorado, she is survived by her brother Howard Fry and loving partner and husband Ty Searl; step-daughter Barb Clausen and grandchildren, Addison (14), Colton (11), and Raelyn (8); step-son Benjamin Searl and wife Brooke, grandsons, Theodore (3) and Caden (6mo.)

Bonnie was passionate about all of her dogs through the years and the importance of pet adoption. Tributes and donations can be made in lieu of flowers to The Best Friend’s Animal Society at support.bestfriends.org.