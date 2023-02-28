Obituary: Bruce Campbell
July 21, 1946 – February 17, 2023
Longtime Summit County local Bruce A Campbell of Around the Clock Lock passed suddenly on Feb 17th, 2023 at age 76. He is survived by his wife Ruth McMullan-Campbell, brothers Lee Campbell, Tom(Judy) Becker, Phil(Linda) Becker, sister Suzy(Dave)Schuba, and their families. He was predeceased by his trusty canine sidekick Dillon (a SC Pound Puppy). Bruce was a veteran and a larger-than-life man who lived each day to the fullest. Bruce was very proud of Colorado and Summit County and was an unofficial “High Country Goodwill Ambassador” & tour guide to the area. While driving around rescuing locals and tourists who had lost their keys he would make traffic reports as “Bad News Bruce” on the Dillon radio station. Bruce & Ruth were sought-after volunteers at Hot Air Balloon events, the Oshkosh AirVenture, and country music festivals. They had many road adventures with their 1970 Airstream travel trailer both in the US & Canada. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family. A celebration of his life will happen in Summit County, CO later this year. Online condolences may be sent to rlmcmc89@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Bruce’s memory to:
Online-Summit County Animal Shelter-check/cash -PO Box 5225 Frisco, CO 80443 (970)668-3230
or:
Check- Friends of Summit County Rescue Group
PO Box 1794
Breckenridge, CO 80424
