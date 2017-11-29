Obituary: Bruce David Miles

Bruce David Miles

Beloved husband, devoted dad and precious Papa, Bruce David Miles left the loving arms of his family and was welcomed to His new eternal home and was reunited with his son, David on November 17, 2017. We are sure he is standing amazed at the beauty of his new home. We are confident that he is rejoicing and so thankful that he has no more sickness and no more pain. He was born October 1, 1951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to John and Evelyn (Nysewander) Miles.

Bruce loved the ministry and served as a faithful pastor/teacher at Nevins Lake Church in Stanton, Michigan, for 8 1/2 years. In 1985, Bruce moved his family to Frisco, marking a new beginning for the small congregation at Rocky Mountain Bible Church. Bruce's gift for teaching and discipleship was displayed not only in his preaching, but as a living example of love and concern for people of all ages and backgrounds. He conducted and participated in numerous overseas mission trips, resulting in the planting of many Bible-based churches in countries as diverse as Soviet Russia, Australia, Spain and Uganda. Bruce's 31-year legacy at RMBC includes the large number of the church's congregation who themselves became missionaries, church-planters and pastors under his influence and training. During the last 18 months of his life, he taught at Frontier School of the Bible, most recently teaching through Skype. One of his greatest passions was teaching the Word of God. He was an excellent Bible teacher.

Bruce was a faithful servant to the God he loved, a loving and faithful husband to his wife, Donna, a devoted and loving dad to his 4 children and a loving papa to his 2 grandchildren. He loved the Lord and his family with all of his heart. He was a "rock" during difficult situations and he was the calm during many storms. He had a wonderful sense of humor and sometimes was the first to laugh at his own joke or stories. He was faithful, we could all count on him…his word was solid. He was a humble man, never seeking glory or the limelight, which he said was reserved for the Lord alone. He will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his son, David.

Survivors include his loving wife, Donna Miles; children, Bryan Miles, Eric Miles, and Mandy (Matt) Jackson; siblings, Tim (Joy) Miles, Gloria (Bill) Bagley, and Nelson (Cheryl) Miles; and his two grandchildren.