Obituary: Bruce Henry Miller

Bruce Henry Miller

Oct. 31, 1946 — June 18, 2019

Bruce Henry Miller, 72, passed away on June 18, 2019. Bruce was a very brave man, a generous man, a cancer survivor, and passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Miller and Dorothy Anderson Miller. John Miller, Bruce’s biological father, passed away when Bruce was a child and Dorothy remarried Oliver Carlson. Bruce and Oliver embraced each other as father and son.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Eugenie “Genie” L. Johnson Miller; daughter, Kelly Miller; and son, Tom Miller.

The memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion located at 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, CO 80498. The memorial events will include refreshments and, if you wish to participate, a life celebration journey (short walk, crawl, bike, or ride) to commemorate his daily morning walk from the memorial pavilion to Bruce’s Silverthorne house that will symbolize walking him home. There will be a guestbook to sign and water outside in the driveway if you choose to be part of this journey.

Bruce’s family prefers that you please keep fond memories of Bruce in your thoughts and prayers. However, if you would like to make contributions in the form of items such as flowers, pictures, or cards in his memory please use the following address:

Bruce Miller C/O Kelly Miller

3474 South Grape St.

Denver, Colorado 80222

For monetary donations, please consider Colorado Mountain College and Wounded Warriors as potential beneficiaries. Please include “In honor of Bruce Miller” in the memo section of your check.

“In honor of Bruce Miller” to the Colorado Mountain College Foundation

802 Grand Ave.

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

or online at cmcfoundation.org.

Telephone: 970-947-8378

“In honor of Bruce Miller” Wounded Warrior Project

1 South Nevada Avenue Suite 205

Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903

Telephone: 719-377-9491

“Papa Bruce,” as many called him, was a kind and gentle soul and his light in this world will be truly missed. Papa Bruce had several passions in his life mostly being outdoors, hunting and fishing, spending time with family and friends, and working hard. Visit DignityMemorial.com/obituaries/surprise-az/bruce-miller-8746948.