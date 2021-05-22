Obituary: Burt Bowles
March 11, 1960 – May 3, 2021
With his family by his side, Burt Bowles slipped the bounds of earth on May 3, 2021 at Northern Colorado Medical Center. He was born to Galen and Kathy Bowles on March 11th, 1960.
Burt is survived by his wife, Valerie; son, Everett; daughter, Carly; grandson Maverick and siblings, Lisa Bowles, Laura Miller, Brett Bowles and twin brother Brad Bowles
Should you wish to donate in Burt’s memory, options include: Christian Church of Estes Park at CCEPoffice@funchurch.com or GoFundMe to support Maverick’s education at https://gofund.me/f6767372 or Wildbrook for Whale Sharks at Whaleshark.org
A recorded service can be viewed June 2, 6pm MT at CCEPoffice@funchurch.com . Tributes may be left at ncccremation.com.
