Obituary: Cal Anderson

Cal Anderson, 92, of Buena Vista, Colorado passed away on February 25, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born on July 5, 1928 in Osakis, Minnesota.

Cal worked as a Meteorologist for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration in Washington, D.C. He also taught classes at the Colorado Community College in Breckenridge. He had many interests including weather observations at the airport in Buena Vista.

Cal is survived by his wife Jackie Casey; daughters Maureen Frost of Denver, Colorado and Mary Anderson of Dallas, Texas; son Mark Anderson of Canon City, Colorado.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista. Inurnment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

