Obituary: Camille J Schaffer

Camille J Schaffer

Mar 16, 1938 – May 12, 2018

Camille J Schaffer passed away on May 12, 2018. She was born on March 16, 1938, to the late Josef and Emilia (Sulek) Zaduban.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Schaffer Jr. and her son James Schaffer. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Kathleen Schaffer, her grandchildren Heather (Jake) Graves, Tabatha (Robert) Widdecombe, 9 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.

Camille and her parents immigrated to the U.S. in 1949. She graduated high school in Chicago, IL. She and James were married in October 1967 and remained side by side, best friends in love until his passing in 2014.

Camille and James moved to Dillon, Co. in 1997 and made Summit County their forever home. She loved spending time in her yard and tending to her gardens. Anyone who had the honor to meet her loved her. Her strength, determination, and wonderful sense of humor was contagious. She fought through sickness and cancer bravely and her love and caring for others never faded. She will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Services will be held at the Dillon cemetery on Thursday, May 24 at 11 a.m.