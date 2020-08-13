Obituary: Carey Francis Robinson

Carey Francis Robinson

Provided Photo

Carey Francis

Robinson

December 9, 1957 – July 26, 2020

Carey Francis Robinson, 62 of Dillon, Colorado passed away unexpectedly on July 26th, 2020 with his family at his side.

Carey was born in Kansas City, Kansas on December 9th, 1957. He was welcomed by his four older sisters who adored him from the beginning. He grew up in Leawood, Kansas, graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School and attended college at Western State Gunnison, Co.

Carey’s passion for cooking started early on. He moved to Summit County, Co. where he met Sheila Kaderabek and in May, 1990, they started Q4U BBQ restaurant. It was a favorite for locals and visitors for 30 years.

Carey and Sheila married, and together they were blessed with two sons, Parker Francis and Patrick (Bobby) Carey Robinson. Carey loved spending time with his boys, teaching them to ski, ride dirt bikes and travel in their family motorhome. As they grew older, Carey passed on the importance of faith, his life lessons and, of course…the music.

Carey was a self-taught guitarist and singer/songwriter. He played several instruments and had the voice of an angel (which he is). He loved performing for his family, friends, and at many local establishments. His songs touched the hearts of all who had the chance to hear him.

Carey will be remembered for his zest for life, wonderful sense of humor, contagious laugh and compassion for others. He will be dearly missed.

Carey was preceded in death by his parents, Sara and Frank Robinson. Survivors include his sons, Parker Francis Robinson, Kremmling, Co.; Patrick (Bobby) Carey Robinson, Denver Co.; his ex-wife (friend) Sheila Robinson; sisters Patricia Robinson, Olathe, Ks.; Denise Robinson, Overland Park, Ks.; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Joan Robinson, Dallas, Tx.; two cousins and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date due to Covid-19, but one thing we know for sure is…there will be great stories, some tears, much laughter and lots and lots of music.