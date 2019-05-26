Obituary: Carl E. Fisher

Carl E. Fisher

March 26, 1928 — May 13, 2019

Carl E. Fisher, 91, passed away on May 13 in Corpus Christi, Texas. A longtime Summit County resident, Carl moved with his family in 1978 to Breckenridge from Midland, Texas, and helped raise his family in the mountains. He is beloved and survived by his wife and his four children; Michele, Carl, Jon and Shauna, and seven grandchildren. Carl was a talented athlete, avid outdoorsman and history buff who dearly loved his family. He was the recipient of the Silver Star and the Purple Heart award for his gallantry and bravery during the Korean War.

He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Rest in peace, dear Carl.