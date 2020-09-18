Obituary: Carl Rasmussen

Carl Rasmussen

Carl Rasmussen

February 14, 1933 – August 30, 2020

Carl WM.(Bill) Rasmussen, age 87, of Breckenridge, CO. since 2014 died on August 30, 2020 in Porter Hospice, Denver, CO. Cause of death was malignant melanoma. Carl was born February 14, 1933 at Swedish Hospital, Minneapolis, MN. to Carl Andreas Rasmussen and Inger Johanna (Skottegaard) Rasmussen. Carl was married to Barbara Berdan on August 30, 1958 in Sleepy Eye, MN. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary on the day Carl died. He graduated from George Washington High School, St. Paul, MN in 1951 and enrolled in the School of Forestry at the University of MN. In 1953 he enlisted in the Army during the Korean conflict. He earned his paratrooper wings at Ft. Bragg, NC and also trained and learned to ski with the 10th Mountain Division and parachuted into Elmendorf Air Force Base in AK for Operation Brimfrost. He was to go to Korea but the armistice was signed the day before he was to deploy. Upon graduation from the university in 1963 he was employed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and was sent to Fergus Falls, MN. From there he was sent to Pierre,SD, Lakewood, CO and then to Anchorage, AK where he participated in developing the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) and walked and worked the whole state. He returned to St. Paul, MN and there retired from the service in 1993 after 30 years of service. After retirement he and Barbara moved to Durango, CO., then Buena Vista, CO and finally to Breckenridge, CO where they presided at the time of his death. Carl loved the outdoors and knew every dirt road and trail in the areas where he resided. He took every chance he had to be outdoors. One of his favorite memories is of a llama pack trip he and several seniors in Durango, CO took in the Weminuche Wilderness which is where the picture was taken. Carl is survived by his wife, Barbara, four daughters: Annette (Carl) Swanson, Anchorage, AK; Andrea Rasmussen, Englewood, CO., Kari (Ken) George, Parker, CO. and Brit Rasmussen, Leadville, CO.; his four grandchildren Karin (Daniel Bouchard) Swanson, Kirsten Swanson, Nicholas (Jessie) George and Jesika George and two great granddaughters Astrid and Freja Bouchard. He is also survived by his brother Dick and sister Emmy both of St. Paul and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Barbara Rasmussen. A memorial service was held at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Dillon September 10, 2020 and internment will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at a later date.