Obituary: Carolyn Marie Tierney

Carolyn Marie Tierney

Provided Photo

Carolyn Marie

Tierney

December 17, 1941 – September 21, 2020

Carolyn Earl Tierney, 78 of Montclair, NJ died peacefully at her home in Sussex County “The Farm” on September 21, 2020 of ovarian cancer.

She was an avid lover of physical activities. Carolyn skied in Colorado. She also enjoyed kayaking, golfing and tennis in leagues, paddle tennis and her most recent passion, PickleBall. She recently completed a court at her NJ farm house. “Build it and they will Come” And they did!

Carolyn has been a regular on the slopes of Copper and Keystone for over 20 years. You may remember her dancing at JJ’s in Copper, battling the locals at every Pickle Ball court she found or serving dinner at the Frisco Senior Center.

She traveled the world over, loving time spent in Ireland, Japan, Italy and to all 4 major tennis tournaments-the US & The French Opens, Wimbledon and most recently the Australian Open.

She is predeceased by her husband Arthur, brother Charles Earl and two sisters, Alicia and Frances. She is survived by her oldest sister Mariana Strauch and youngest sister Michele Earl, her children Keith, Patrick, Elizabeth (Liz) and Adam and all their spouses. Grandchildren Molli, Shaylah, Luke, Keely, April, Cate Lyn, Lyndsey, Haley, Maggie and Abby and many beloved nieces and nephews and fantastic friends across the country.

As the Matriarch of the family, she insisted on regular family get- togethers which were never impeded by geographic distances, covid-19 or her illness. Family was her life and she was ours; she will be forever missed.