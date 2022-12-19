Obituary: Cassandra Olson
June 6, 1953 – December 4, 2022
We give thanks for the life and faithful ministry of Deacon Cassandra (Sandy) Olson She is survived by her husband Michael Mortvedt, their children Peder Hansen (Noel), Anna Bonaro (Adrian), Erik Hansen (Jessica) and Joshua Harnagel-Mortvedt (Amelia). Sandy is a graduate of Saint Olaf College with a degree in music and was ordained as a Deacon (formerly an Associate in Ministry) in the Lutheran Church on July 1, 1996. She served congregations in Aurora, Littleton, and Dillon Colorado and in rural South Dakota. Services will be held on February 4, 2023 at 3pm at Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 9300 E. Belleview Ave., Greenwood Village, CO 80111
